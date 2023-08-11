Georgia man dies 8 months after cancer diagnosis, weeks after emotional hospital wedding

Just a few weeks after Alex Santos married the love of his life in his hospital room, the 25-year-old terminally ill cancer patient has died.

Santos married his wife, Heather, on July 19 at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown hospital in Columbus, Georgia. Santos was diagnosed with a non-seminomatous germ cell tumor in November, and the cancer had since spread to his brain.

With help from hospital staff, the couple was able to find a wedding dress and tuxedo, secure a minister and marriage license, and say "I do" in Santos' hospital room as their 2-year-old son Noah and other family looked on. The hospital chef catered the reception.

Originally from Colorado, Santos met his Heather four years ago in high school in Columbus. After they exchanged their vows, Santos said that “I’m with the person I love and wouldn't change anything for the world."

Santos died Tuesday, eight months after he was diagnosed and only a few weeks after the wedding, his wife said in a statement to the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus, Georgia.

“I believe God sent him to us for this reason,” Heather said. “He knew we’d need him. We all love you, Alex, and we will miss you forever.”

