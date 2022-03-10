Georgia man extradited from Mississippi to Henderson County to face rape, kidnapping charges

Boyd

A 32-year-old Georgia man who was arrested in Mississippi on raping and kidnapping charges that happened on Feb. 10 in Hendersonville was extradited back to Henderson County on Tuesday, according to a Henderson County Sheriff's Office press release sent on Wednesday evening.

Aaron Marquez Boyd of Waynesboro, Georgia waived extradition from Mississippi and was booked into the Henderson County Detention Facility on Tuesday. He has been charged with one count each of First Degree Kidnapping, Fist Degree Forcible Rape, and Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon and is being held under a $600,000 secured bond.

Boyd is also wanted as an absconder from Georgia Probation and Parole, the release said.

According to the release, on the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 10, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a kidnapping and rape that occurred on Howard Gap Road near U.S. 64 in Hendersonville. Upon meeting with the victim, deputies learned she was initially forced into her own vehicle at gunpoint as she walked out of the Hardees restaurant located at 6001 Asheville Highway. She was then forced to drive to a vacant lot near the intersection of Howard Gap Road and U.S. 64. After the assault the suspect fled the area in her vehicle.

She was able to retain her cell phone and called for assistance. She was interviewed by investigators, treated and released from an area hospital.

A request to attempt to locate the victim’s vehicle was sent out nationwide. With the help of video surveillance from Hardees, investigators were able to determine the suspect had left his own vehicle in the businesses parking lot. The suspect was identified as Aaron Marquez Boyd, and investigators obtained arrest warrants for Boyd.

He and the victim’s vehicle were entered into the national data base as wanted. On Sunday, Feb. 13 with the assistance of the United States Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force Asheville, and Columbia, SC Divisions and U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force – Gulfport, Miss. Divisions, Boyd was located in Gulfport, Miss. still operating the victim’s vehicle. After a brief vehicle and foot pursuit, the suspect was placed under arrest.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Georgia man extradited from Mississippito face rape, kidnapping charges