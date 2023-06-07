Georgia man faces an animal cruelty charge after leaving dog in hot car

Jun. 7—A Georgia man is facing an animal cruelty charge after he left his dog in a hot car while he was at work.

Prince William Dennis, 28, of Blythe, was arrested and charged June 5 with ill-treatment of animals, according to jail records.

Around 10:19 a.m. June 3, police responded to the 2530 block of Whiskey Road in reference to an animal in distress in a hot car, according to an incident report from Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Police found a vehicle with a Georgia tag and found a dog inside with a bowl for water and what appeared to be for food, but none was inside the bowl, the report said.

A complainant told police she didn't know how long the car had been in the parking lot and the dog needed food, the report said.

Later on in the day, police returned to the incident location and the dog was still in the vehicle and was out of water, the report said.

The temperature of the car was 86 degrees, the report said.

The dog was secured and was transported to a local ASPCA, the report said.

Dennis called police asking about his dog and stated he had to be at work at 9 a.m. and has to leave an hour early to get to work on time, the report said.

Dennis said he takes his dog with him when he goes to work and leaves him in the car, while he periodically checks on the dog, the report said.

Dennis stated the last time he checked on the dog was around 10 a.m. and found the dog gone around 3 p.m.

Dennis was booked as an inmate and has been released.