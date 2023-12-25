Georgia man faces drug, weapons charges after tip leads to raid on his home

A Cleveland, Georgia man is facing drug and gun charges after authorities received a tip he was possibly selling illegal drugs at his home.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Michael Thompson, 56 after the White County Sheriff’s Office and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) executed a search warrant at his home.

ARDEO began investigating Thompson in October after they received a tip.

During the execution of the search warrant, agents seized about 47 grams of suspected methamphetamine, one pound of suspected marijuana, several pills, 15 firearms, and money.

Thompson was booked into the White County Detention Center.

He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, 15 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and unlawful possession of firearms or weapons.

The investigation is ongoing.

