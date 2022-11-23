Georgia man faces felony child abuse charges after assault Tuesday in Burton, police say

A man was charged with felony child abuse after police accused him of physically assaulting a child at a home in Burton, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

John Brewer, 31, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, was charged Tuesday with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, jail records show.

Police were called to the home at 3:20 p.m., said Maj. Angela Viens, a sheriff’s office spokesperson. The child was physically assaulted but was not transported to the hospital for injuries. The child’s mother reported the incident to police. The Department of Social Services removed that child and one other who were living at the home, Viens said.

As of Wednesday, Brewer was in custody at the detention center in Beaufort.

Unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person is a felony in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Code of Laws. If convicted, Brewers could face a fine and up to 10 years in prison.

To report suspected child abuse or abuse of a vulnerable adult in the Beaufort County area, call the South Carolina Department of Social Services Abuse and Neglect Reporting Hotline at 1-88-227-3487.

