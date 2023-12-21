Georgia man faces murder charges after November shooting death near Carr Lake

The Leon County Sheriff's Office has charged a Georgia man in connection with the murder of another Georgia man, who was found dead on Nov. 9 near a boat ramp at Carr Lake in north Tallahassee.

LCSO obtained arrest warrants for a Columbus, Ga., resident, Anthony Jenkins, in the murder of 22-year-old Artez Moore, according to a news release Wednesday evening.

The 23-year-old Jenkins was apprehended by the United States Marshals Service on Nov. 29 and he is awaiting extradition to Leon County from the Muscogee County Jail.

He faces charges of first degree murder and kidnapping to facilitate a felony.

A LCSO spokesperson revealed Wednesday night that Moore was shot to death, but had no additional details about the circumstances of the murder or about the delay in announcing Jenkins' arrest.

On Nov. 29, the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook that Jenkins was arrested after "being sought for murder out of Tallahassee, Florida."

"Jenkins attempted to flee, but after a brief pursuit, he was taken into custody and transported to the Muscogee County Jail without further incident," the Muscogee sheriff's office wrote.

He was charged in Muscogee with felony fugitive from justice in a murder, felony fleeing and eluding, obstruction of an officer and reckless driving.

In an interview last month, Moore’s family told WCTV that he was visiting loved ones in Florida's capital city when he was killed.

According to his obituary, Moore was a graduate of Bainbridge High School and was active in his church and on the football and track teams.

"A very kind and respectful young man. He had a smile that could brighten any ones day," one person wrote in tribute.

"He was very positive and comical, a true friend and a great person to have by my side," another wrote.

The investigation, which began Nov. 9 with LCSO's diving unit inspecting the scene at Cedar Hill Landing Park, remains active and ongoing. LCSO continues to seek information from the public and asks individuals with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS. Anonymous tips may be eligible for a cash reward ranging from $500 to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

So far this year, 24 people have been killed and at least 71 injured in 86 serious shootings in the capital city and county, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

William Hatfield is editor of the Tallahassee Democrat. Email him at whatfield@tallahassee.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Georgia man faces murder charges after shooting death near Carr Lake