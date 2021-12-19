Georgia man fatally ran over brother-in-law after fight at family Christmas party: police

Christmas cheer turned deadly in a Georgia neighborhood Saturday when a man intentionally rammed his truck into his brother-in-law, killing him, according to police.

Ernesto Pelayo, 34, has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault of 41-year-old Juan Davila early Saturday morning in Lawrenceville, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The pair, related by marriage, allegedly got into a physical brawl in the backyard of a Christmas party, at which point Pelayo got into his black pickup truck, hit Davila and drove off, witnesses told police.

Davila was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

It’s unclear what the initial fight was about.

Police are still searching for Pelayo and anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.