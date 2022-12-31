Georgia man fatally shoots someone then sets his own truck on fire, GBI says

A man was arrested by the GBI in connection to the killing of a 33-year-old Milan, Georgia man.

Officials say Brandon Spires,29, shot and killed Joshua Fort,33, outside a building in downtown Milan.

Officials say that after Spires shot Fort, he drove to Jacksonville, Telfair County, Georgia and set his own truck on fire. Spires was arrested by deputies in the area of his burned truck and taken to jail, officials say.

The GBI said Spires is charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson in connection to the death of Fort.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI at 478-374-6988 or the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office at 229-868-6621.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477 or online.

