Georgia man found dead in ditch in Aiken County; shot multiple times

Mar. 15—Police are investigating the shooting death of a Georgia man.

Around 1:05 p.m, March 14, deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to Kitchings Road near Old Barnwell Road after a passerby reported a Black male lying on the side of the road in a ditch, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in a media release.

Ables identified the victim as Jarvon Stapleton, 24, of Stonecrest, Georgia.

Police said a male had been shot multiple times and EMS was called.

Stapleton was transported to Aiken Regional Medical Centers and then to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 4:29 p.m.

Stapleton's body will be autopsied Friday morning in Newberry.

The coroner's office and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office are investigating the shooting.