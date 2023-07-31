Georgia man found guilty of sexually abusing children receives life sentence

A Georgia man recently was found guilty of rape and crimes against children and sentenced to live in prison.

David Wesley Campbell, 40, of Augusta, was found guilty of all charges including counts of rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.

Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams said Campbell preyed on two girls when they were pre-teens. He distributed photos of them and raped them, according to a news release.

Months prior to trial, assistant district attorney Randi Brandon Guillory found Campbell was violating the terms of his bond by having contact with the victims, according to the release. She learned he moved to Commerce, Georgia to be closer to them and continued exercising his control over them.

Guillory worked directly with authorities to get the girls to safety and moved to revoke Campbell's bond, putting him back in jail to await his trial.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Georgia man with ties to Commerce convicted of raping two girls