Georgia man found guilty of terrorizing Asian restaurant owners, employees in home break-ins

A Georgia man has been convicted of breaking into and robbing several Asian restaurant owners and employees’ homes in 2019, including a residence with a 2-year-old child.

Emmanuel Rakestraw, who reportedly worked with at least three others, carried out the attacks between March 2019 and June 2019. The group trailed victims from their businesses to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.

One attack occurred at a home in Snellville in the early morning hours of May 26, 2019. Rakestraw allegedly followed the victim from Golden Express Chinese Cuisine restaurant in Decatur and then pistol-whipped the man and stole his wallet, which contained his ID, credit cards and more than $1,200 in cash.

Rakestraw and his accomplices were also accused of stealing thousands of dollars from another Asian-owned home in March 2019. The group allegedly broke into the residence while a 13-year-old child was inside.

Another incident in June 2019 involved a large household, where several elderly people and children as young as 2 were reportedly inside.

Later that month, Gwinnett County Police announced that they had arrested Rakestraw. At the time, he was already under investigation for criminal street gang activity.

Rakestraw’s trial began earlier this month. He was found guilty of two counts of home invasion, three counts of burglary, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault last week, WSB-TV reported.

Rakestraw is being held without bond at Gwinnett County Jail. His sentencing date has not been scheduled yet.

Featured Image via Gwinnett County Police Department

