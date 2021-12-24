Georgia man freed from prison 20 years later after murder conviction overturned

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
·3 min read

A Georgia man walked out of prison a free man after more than two decades behind bars after his murder case was dismissed.

Devonia Inman, 43, was freed Monday, and immediately embraced his mother and stepfather as he emerged from the Augusta State Medical Prison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Inman was transferred to the facility several years ago.

"I'm happy," he said in a hushed voice. "It's been a long time."

According to Thomas E. Reilly, a partner with Troutman Pepper in Atlanta who was part of a pro-bono team that secured Inman's release, Inman is now home with his parents.

"He will be with his mom and dad in California, at least in the near term," Reilly told the Chronicle. "He'll be spending Christmas with them and will be very much looking forward to that, and his first Christmas with his parents in 23 years."

Inman was accused of the 1998 murder of Donna Brown, a Taco Bell night manager in Adel, Cook County.

Inman was sentenced to life in prison but always professed his innocence.

Crime news: Augusta State Medical Prison officer indicted for allegedly trading drugs with inmates

A north Georgia judge hearing Inman's appeal last month threw out his conviction and ordered a new trial. The judge found that evidence withheld by prosecutors strongly supported Inman's claims of innocence.

The court issued an order ruling in favor of Inman Nov. 16. The Attorney General had 30 days to appeal the decision, but declined to so so. The charges were dismissed on Monday; Inman walked free that afternoon.

"I can breathe now," his mother, Dinah Ray, said upon her son's release. "For 23 years, I've felt like my life was on hold."

According Reilly, Inman was transferred between a couple of different facilities, including Hays State Prison. He came to Augusta Medical a few years ago.

Reilly and his team was asked to represent Inman by the Georgia Innocence Project. It was the first wrongful conviction case Reilly had worked on.

"It was certainly a very rewarding experience, it was challenging, and more challenging than it needed to be based on the facts," he said. "We didn't have any qualms about Mr. Inman's innocence, but we had some challenges based on the applicable law and the stage of the proceedings."

Crime: Former Augusta children's hospital employee convicted of child molestation, sentenced

Reilly said he was not aware of any civil cases Inman might bring based on his false conviction, but that that was a decision Inman would make later with his family.

"It would be reasonable to hope and expect that he would receive some compensation for the 23 years he was deprived of," Reilly said.

Reilly was at the prison when Inman was released.

"It was surreal, it was incredible to see and to be there for it," he said. "That day has been such a long time coming, it was just amazing to be there when it finally arrived."

Augusta Chronicle reporter Abraham Kenmore contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Georgia man freed from prison after murder conviction thrown out

