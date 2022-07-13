Georgia man gets 17-day sentence for stealing dog, extradition hearing in Indiana case

Attorney Marie Seiber with Joseph Barnette Tuesday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. Barnette received 17 days in jail, with credit for time served, for breaking and entering and theft of a dog. However, he was reprimanded to the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office to be transported to Indiana on a felony arrest warrant.

COSHOCTON — A man with criminal issues in multiple states received a light sentence Tuesday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court, but is being transferred to Indiana to face another legal challenge.

Joseph Barnette, 48, of Decatur, Georgia, was indicted in March 2020 with one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, from an incident on Jan. 9, 2020, in relation to theft of a female canine from a residence in the 2400 block of South Seventh Street. On the original indictment, Barnette was listed as homeless.

Barnette failed to appear for a pre-trial conference in April 2021. A warrant for his arrest was issued at that time. He was found in May in another state and sent to prison for violating his probation in another case. Serving time for that matter extended the local case.

Barnette on June 13 entered guilty pleas to the theft charge and an amended count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, as part of a plea deal. The state agreed to take no position on sentencing or judicial release. Assistant Prosecutor Ben Hall said the victim was agreeable to the amended charge.

Judge Robert Batchelor sentenced Barnette to 17 days of local incarceration for both charges to be served concurrently and gave him credit for time already served in the Coshocton Justice Center.

However, Barnette was reprimanded to the custody of the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office so he could be transported to the proper authorities. Batchelor mentioned there was a felony warrant for Barnett's arrest in Indiana. An extradition hearing was held on Wednesday.

Barnette thanked the court for its mercy and giving him a chance to face his wrongs in the matter. Batchelor said in reviewing the pre-sentence investigation there were a number of conflicting witness statements, which he took into consideration with the sentencing.

Tumblin sentencing continued

A scheduled sentencing on Tuesday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court for Brayden J. Tumblin, 27, of Coshocton, was continued at the request of his attorney, Marie Seiber. A new date has not been set yet.

Tumblin was indicted in March with one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony, from an incident on March 2 with specification the offense took place within the vicinity of a juvenile.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported recovering drugs and drug-related items from a raid in the 400 block of North 15th Street.

