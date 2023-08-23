Georgia man held without bond after child molestation arrest, deputies say

A man from Cumming, Ga. is being held without bond in the Hall County Jail after being arrested during a child molestation investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Joseph T. Satterfield, 34, was moved from the Forsyth County Jail to Hall County on Monday, facing felony charges for sexual battery and child molestation.

Deputies said the investigation into Satterfield started in mid-July after the sheriff’s office was called to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

Family members of the alleged victim had taken them there for an evaluation.

A preliminary investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office found that a family member, the victim, and Satterfield spent the night at a home off of GA-13/Atlanta Highway near Chicopee.

The investigation details released by the sheriff’s office said the family member woke up and saw Satterfield inappropriately touching the victim, a female child younger than 16.

The family member reportedly confronted Satterfield and he left the home.

Satterfield was arrested on Monday and transferred to the Hall County Jail on Tuesday, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The case remains under investigation by HCSO.

