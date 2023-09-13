Georgia man holds his family hostage at gunpoint, then leads police on high-speed chase

A Cartersville man is facing several charges after holding his family hostage at gunpoint and then leading police on a chase.

On Monday, at approximately 7:22 a.m. Cartersville police were dispatched to Clearview Drive in reference to a man holding his family at gunpoint.

Police said it was then reported that he left the residence with multiple firearms.

Officers arrived on the scene and encountered the man, identified as Elisha Linley, in the driveway in a vehicle.

Police said Linley refused to comply with the officer’s commands to exit the vehicle and drove away from the residence.

Officers with the Cartersville Police Department pursued the vehicle and they were joined by deputies from the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

After leading officers on a chase, the deputies used a P.I.T. maneuver at the I-75 SB entrance ramp.

Linley was taken into custody and according to police, he has been with two counts of Aggravated Assault, 2 counts of False Imprisonment, Failure to Maintain Lane, Possession of Firearm during a Felony, Reckless Driving, and Fleeing and Attempting to Elude Police.

