Georgia man holds suspected kidnapper at gunpoint until police arrive

Chris Pandolfo
·2 min read

A Georgia man acted heroically when he heard a child in distress and rushed to help, holding an adult suspect at gunpoint until police arrived at the scene.

Kelcey Willis had stopped for an oil change at a Walmart in Warner Robins, Ga., on Nov. 6 when he witnessed what appeared to be a kidnapping. Following a gut instinct, he followed the child's cries into the woods and intervened in what police say was an assault.

"As buddy was filling us in to get our oil change, we heard a little kid screaming. So we turned to the corner down there, and we seen him getting snatched out the car, and the man was taking him behind the building," Wilis told local news station WGXA. "We thought he was using the bathroom, but it took him way too long to come back from behind the building."

With his suspicions raised, Willis decided to take action as the child kept screaming.

FORMER PENNSYLVANIA OFFICERS PLEAD GUILTY TO RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN DEATH OF 8-YEAR-OLD GIRL

"The screaming kept getting louder and louder and that didn't sit right with us. My first instinct was to grab my gun and go get that kid out the woods," Willis said.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Following the child's distressed cries into the woods, he soon realized the situation was dangerous.

The Warner Robins Police Department said in a media release that a suspect, identified as Haimnarine Doobay, 67, had forcefully taken the child from a vehicle and into the woods behind the Walmart. Police say Doobay threw the juvenile to the ground and started to choke him.

"By the time I came around the corner, he was on top of him choking him, choking him, and at that point I just put my gun up and held him at gun point and grabbed the kid," Willis said.

GEORGIA MAN SLAPPED VOTER AND RECORDED VIDEO OF POLLING STATINS, ARREST WARRANT SAYS

The department said that Willis held the suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Doobay was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and cruelty toward a child.

The juvenile, who was related to Doobay, was taken to Houston County sheriff's office juvenile department to receive attention and care.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Willis told WGXA that the incident could have ended badly if he had not followed his gut.

"If I ain't step in, and I ain't react as fast as I did, the kid would probably be dead.... He would've choked the child cold. Once we got the kid out the woods, he said the man was going to beat him and leave him for the animals," Willis said.

Recommended Stories

  • JSO: Body found on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds

    Report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Thursday night at approximately 7 p.m., JSO received a 911 call in reference to a person shot at 3600 Ring Lane.

  • Centerburg man arrested after shootout with Bucyrus police

    Police say they attempted a traffic stop on East Charles St. but the suspect started shooting at officers before they could get into position,

  • JSO: Two shot in drive-by shooting near Chimney Lakes apartment complex

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting located near a Chimney Lakes apartment complex on Argyle and Cecil Commerce.

  • Video shows man firing gun before Nashville police officers fatally shoot him

    According to MNPD, the officers were working an earlier, nonfatal shooting when a man walked under the crime scene tape and fired a gun.

  • 9-year-old shot, injured in possible road rage incident in Renton

    A young boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a possible road rage shooting on State Route 167 in Renton on Friday.

  • Nearly 2 dozen Georgians indicted in connection to years-long drug trafficking conspiracy

    Thirty-two people, including 22 from Georgia, were indicted on charges related to their involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that spanned almost six years in south Georgia, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

  • Man arrested after shooting through neighbor’s door in Seattle

    A man was arrested Friday after he shot several rounds into his neighbor’s apartment while in a “state of crisis,” according to Seattle police.

  • Biden departs White House for COP27

    STORY: Biden arrives at the COP27 conference on Friday (November 11) where delegates expect him to try to pump up the global ambition to fight climate change, despite the depressing distractions of war and inflation.The president spoke to reporters on his departure, telling them that he had congratulated House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on making gains.Biden added that he planned to do whatever was requested of him by Senator Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoff.His visit is the first stop in a packed week-long trip to grapple with some of the United States thorniest foreign policy issues, boosted by a better-than-expected showing by his Democratic party's candidates in the midterm elections for U.S. Congress.Biden's speech in Sharm el-Sheikh will remind countries to stay focused on the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. He will also discuss the importance of public-private partnerships and detail U.S. efforts to decarbonize and lower methane emissions.Among announcements likely timed for his arrival, the United States and the European Union plan to make a joint announcement pledging to crack down on methane emissions from the oil and gas sector. Washington and Brussels already have proposals to do this, but the declaration is meant to encourage other countries to do the same, building on the Global Methane Pledge to slash methane emissions by 30% this decade.

  • Aldi Super Fans Get Married in the Grocery Store

    On Nov. 9, Southgate, Michigan residents Michael and Jessica Hurd (née Bojanowski) got married at an Aldi, the first couple to ever do so in one of the grocery chain’s locations.

  • Ukraine: ASEAN should stop Russia's 'hunger games'

    STORY: The deal allowing the export of food and fertilisers from several of Ukraine's Black Sea ports — brokered by the United Nations and Turkey on July 22 — could end on November 19 if Russia or Ukraine object to its extension.Speaking at a news conference in Cambodia on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia remaining part of the deal was insufficient and measures should be taken ensure its inspectors were not intentionally delaying shipments and forcing global prices to rise.Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, Kuleba also said there was no indication Moscow was seeking negotiations, and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, who is also present at the ASEAN summit, had not requested a meeting with him.

  • Police: Thousands of fentanyl pills, 15 guns seized in Evansville Thursday

    Friday afternoon, Vanderburgh County Prosecutors said the case would likely result in a federal indictment.

  • Felon had 21 firearms, body armor, thousands of rounds of ammunition, NC sheriff says

    Alamance County deputies say they aren’t sure why the man had amassed so many weapons.

  • New Video Shows Capitol Rioter Throwing Fire Extinguisher At Cops, Getting Hit With Police Munition

    Clips show Robert Palmer — a rioter known as #FloridaFlagJacket until HuffPost verified his identity — facing off with police on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Police find no powder in ‘suspicious’ envelopes reported by Kari Lake’s campaign office

    Police did not find any powder or harmful substance in several “suspicious” envelopes sent to Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake’s campaign office, according to a Phoenix police spokesperson. Police were called to Lake’s campaign office on Nov. 5 over several “suspicious” envelopes that a volunteer had found, police spokeswoman Donna Rossi said in a…

  • Houston attorney accused of slipping abortion drugs into his wife's water

    Houston Attorney Mason Herring is accused of taking an unwanted pregnancy into his own hands. Investigators believe he drugged his wife to induce her abortion.

  • Georgia police strip searched women, exposing private parts in front of strangers

    The US Supreme Court ruled that you have a right to privacy when it comes to strip searches. These women say that never happened.

  • Phoenix police officers shot at by man while in patrol car leaving convenience store, leads to violent arrest

    Two Phoenix police officers were shot at by a man moments after speaking with him outside a convenience store, authorities said

  • Viral video captures moment 5-year-old is slapped out of his chair by classmate's father in China

    A 5-year-old boy in eastern China suffered a bruised and swollen face after being slapped by the father of his kindergarten classmate over the weekend. According to police, the classmate’s 33-year-old father, identified only as Lu, went to the boy’s home to demand an apology after hearing that the boy had hit his son at school earlier in the day. Later in the conversation, however, Lu slapped the boy in the face, sending him flying off his stool and onto the floor.

  • Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Courtesy of DeAndre MitchellThe father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives.“I was going crazy not knowing if my kids were dead or alive,” DeAndre Mitchell, 44, said in an interview alongside the children’s mother, Crystal Cooper.The death of his two boys days la

  • Elizabeth Holmes Asks Judge to Please Be Nice to Her

    Elizabeth Holmes and her legal defense team are asking for an 18-month period of house arrest, as opposed to the maximum 80 years of potential jail time the Theranos founder faces. In a lengthy memo pleading for leniency, Holmes requested that the court “look beyond that caricature,” of her in the media and “examine Ms. Holmes the human being.”