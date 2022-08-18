Georgia man indicted on 10 counts of homicide for Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed 5

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man was indicted on homicide by vessel charges after a Memorial Day weekend boat collision that killed five people.

Mark Stegall was indicted on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by a vessel on Wednesday. The 45-year-old was also indicted on six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation.

The May 28 boat collision on the Wilmington River left four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — dead. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four others were injured.

Stegall was arrested and charged with boating under the influence at the time of the wreck.

A joint investigation by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Chatham County District Attorney concluded that Stegall was operating the boat recklessly by driving on the wrong side of the river while under the influence of alcohol.

