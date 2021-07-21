Georgia man indicted in Miamisburg child rape case now in jail

Jul. 21—A Georgia man indicted in a child rape case here is now an inmate of the Montgomery County Jail.

Jan Christopher Stegeman, 69, was indicted July 2 by a grand jury for rape of a child younger than 10, gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13, and gross sexual imposition. Each charge carries a sexually violent predator specification that would add time to a sentence, if he is convicted as charged.

He was booked into the jail at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday following his arrest by Miamisburg police at the Muscogee County Jail in Columbus, Georgia, jail records show.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office earlier this month filed a motion for the judge in the case to set a high bond for Stegeman, who is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.