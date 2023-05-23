Georgia man indicted for more than 2 dozen counts of Medicaid fraud, AG says

A Fulton County man was indicted for thousands of dollars of alleged felony Medicaid fraud and several counts of forgery, according to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment Tuesday, saying in a statement that William David Miller of Atlanta faces 26 counts of felony Medicaid fraud and three counts of felony second-degree forgery for making false service claims and keeping the pay.

According to the indictment, Miller created a healthcare provider for a company he owned after incorporation in 2013.

In 2018, court records say Miller started submitting claims for services performed to Medicaid members, seeking reimbursement from Georgia Medicaid, the publicly funded health insurance program.

Starting around Aug. 6, 2018, Miller allegedly began submitting fraudulent claims to WellCare, receiving payments for the claims.

According to the indictment, Miller claimed to have provided psychotherapy services for a Medicaid beneficiary when no services had actually occurred.

Court records say that the claimed procedure was allegedly to provide an hour of face-to-face individual therapy. They go on to say Miller then began receiving payments for the services.

The claims were submitted between April and September 2018, with the dates of service listed as taking place between arch to September 2018.

The indictment details the “fraudulent scheme” as 26 counts of filing fraudulent claims with WellCare and Amerigroup and receiving payments for the falsely listed therapy services.

All totaled, the 26 claims equal roughly $2,044 in payments for services that were not actually performed.

Additionally, Miller was charged with three counts of forgery for creating fraudulent documents “with the intent to defraud” by writing reports as if from another individual.

Specifically, the documents alleged to have been created fraudulently by Miller were statements of client’s rights, privacy notices, and office policies, made up to have been signed by patients, when no such actions were actually taken or authorized, according to the indictment.

“We are working each day to protect taxpayer dollars by putting a stop to Medicaid fraud in our state,” Carr said in a statement. “Ensuring the integrity of providers and services is a key part of our efforts. Georgia’s Medicaid program is meant to care for our most vulnerable, and we will not tolerate those who would abuse this public trust.”

