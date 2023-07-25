Georgia man indicted for trafficking multiple victims, sexually exploiting minor

Georgia Attorney General Chriss Carr’s office announced a DeKalb County man was indicted for multiple counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, and one count of sexually exploiting a child.

Terry Florence, a 32-year-old man from Conyers, was charged by the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

The release from the Attorney General’s Office said there were three victims involved in the charges.

Carr’s office said Florence was first indicted on three counts of trafficking for sexual servitude in June 2021.

The indictment was focused on his having allegedly trafficked an underage victim and another, according to the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Officials said the underage victim was recovered during Operation Not Forgotten, a two-week rescue effort in the summer of 2020.

During the operation, 26 children were rescued and nine people were arrested. An additional 13 children were located safely.

After Florence’s arrest, the investigation continued and a third victim was found. Additional charges were added to the indictment against Florence in July.

“This indictment is yet another example of our longstanding commitment to protecting our most vulnerable Georgians,” Carr said in a statement. “Once we open a case, our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit works diligently to identify and assist every victim within our reach. We will not rest in our efforts to ensure that those responsible for the trafficking of a child are held fully accountable for their actions.”

As it stands, Florence faces the following charges.

Did knowingly provide a person for the purpose of sexual servitude, said servitude being induced or obtained by coercion; charged with 3 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46.

Did knowingly harbor a person under the age of 18 years, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 2 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46.

Did knowingly maintain a person under the age of 18 years, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46.

Did knowingly benefit financially from the sexual servitude of a person under the age of 18 years; charged with 1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46.

Did knowingly create a film, a visual medium depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct; charged with 1 count of Sexual Exploitation of Children, O.C.G.A. § 16-12-100.

The AG’s office will not be releasing additional information on the investigation or indictment at this time.

