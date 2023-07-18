Georgia man jailed in fatal shooting of man found behind Fayetteville house Monday

A Georgia man was arrested Monday night in an early morning fatal shooting on Center Street, police records show.

Andre Allen Lewis, 44, is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of Alvie Chavis Jr., 52, of Fayetteville.

Chavis was found dead Monday morning of a gunshot wound behind a house in the 2000 block of Center Street in a neighborhood between Owen Drive and Southern Avenue according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

His body was discovered after officers responded to a 5:45 a.m. report of shots fired in the nearby 300 block of Dallas Street, a news release said

Lewis was arrested at 8:36 p.m. Monday at the Fayetteville Police Department. His bail is set at $100,000.

Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Georgia man arrested for manslaughter in Fayetteville fatal shooting