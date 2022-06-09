Georgia Man Loses Camaro In Scam And Still Has To Make The Payment

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

He’s out his Camaro and still has to pay $750 a month for it.

Ethan Hines sold his 2018 Chevy Camaro on Facebook Marketplace, but things did not go as planned, to say the least. He fell victim to a fake check scheme and is now out the Camaro and still on the hook for his monthly car payment. This is a classic example of seller beware!

The internet has enabled scammers to run amuck, and they’ve becoming increasingly more sophisticated in their crimes. Hines found this out the hard way when he sold his Camaro, and was taken for nearly $50K. Despite what you might think when you hear that a check was involved, the payment initially cleared the bank.

"I really was hoping it wouldn't come down to this," he said. "I thought I could rely on a bank of all things, a credit union, telling me money is good. I can’t."

VyStar Credit Union transferred the funds to the South Georgia man’s loan account, and Hines received a letter that the loan had been paid in full. He got a major shock four days later when the payment was reversed. The check bounced and his Camaro was long gone.

Hines filed a police report and the Facebook profile ended up being fake. His girlfriend had taken some pictures of the ‘buyer’ when they met up with him in South Carolina, and she turned them over to the police.

"As of right now, they have not ID'd him. They have not found any correlation between him and a potential gang or other people that have been arrested," Hines said.

The credit union is looking into the situation, but as of right now, Hines is still responsible for the $750 a month car payment.

