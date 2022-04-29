Georgia man in Oath Keepers pleads guilty in Jan. 6 attacks, faces up to 40 years in prison

A Georgia member of the Oath Keepers pled guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Brian Ulrich, 44, of Guyton, Georgia, pled guilty under a plea agreement. He has agreed to cooperate with the government’s ongoing investigation.

Ulrich is the second member of the Oath keepers to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction charges. The Oath Keepers is a loosely organized group of people, some of whom are associated with militias. The group specifically recruits people who have backgrounds in the military, in law enforcement or as first responders.

Prosecutors said that in the weeks leading up to the attacks, Ulrich used an app called “Signal” to plan for the actions on that day. He encouraged members of the Oath Keepers in Georgia to join him in Washington. In one chat, written on Dec. 5, 2020, Ulrich wrote: “I seriously wonder what it would take just to get ever patriot marching around the capital armed? Just to show our government how powerless they are!’

Ulrich later messaged that Civil War may be necessary if Joe Biden became president.

Prosecutors said Ulrich bought tactical gear and other items including two-way radio receivers, a recon backpack, a tactical holster, a medical tourniquet, and a half skull motorcycle helmet.

On January 4, he traveled with other Oath Keepers to Washington, D.C.

On Jan. 6, after he learned the Capitol had been breached, Ulrich and others drove to the Capitol on golf carts and drove around barricades.

“Ulrich was wearing a tactical vest, radio equipment, a body-worn camera, goggles, a camouflage tactical backpack, a black neck gaiter, and an Oath Keepers hat,” prosecutors said. “He and others weaved through the restricted area in a military ‘stack’ formation with hands on shoulders and gear.”

Ulrich made it inside the Capitol before he was pepper-sprayed and left.

He was arrested on Aug. 9, 2021 in Guyton. Ulrich is one of 11 defendants indicted on Jan. 12, 2022 on seditious conspiracy charges. Nine of the defendants, including the leader of the Oath Keepers, have pleaded not guilty.

Ulrich faces up to 20 years in prison for the conspiracy charges and up to 20 years for obstruction of an official proceeding. His sentencing date has not been set.

In the 15 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 800 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.