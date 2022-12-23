Georgia man parks in middle of highway, gets out, squats, poops in road

A sheriff’s deputy answered a call about a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta that was blocking a lane of U.S. Highway 41 south of Forsyth.

When the deputy arrived at the scene not long after midnight in the wee hours of Nov. 24, he met some witnesses who said the Jetta’s driver had parked in the middle of the road and “was squatting next to the vehicle on the passengers side with his pants down and defecating in the roadway.”

The deputy’s write-up of the incident went on to mention that the man “also threw toilet paper on the ground after he had finished.”

The deputy asked the man, a 32-year-old from Columbus, what was up.

The man said he was driving south and “had to use the bathroom.”

The man was jailed on charges that included public indecency, improper parking and, um, littering.

The deputy’s report also mentioned that the man, unsteady on his feet, admitted having been drinking and was “possibly intoxicated.”

Dispatches: One evening in late October, after the cover on the bed of her Dodge pickup blew off and struck a Hyundai on Interstate 75, a Jackson woman assured a Monroe sheriff’s deputy that the cover was “not supposed to fly off.” . . . On Nov. 26, a 29-year-old Macon man allegedly “behaved disorderly,” according to an arrest warrant. The warrant noted that the man was enraged and possibly throwing furniture in his girlfriend’s house, “acting in a tumultuous manner” after he unplugged the Wi-Fi “to irritate” her.