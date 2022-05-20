Georgia man says he was doing 111 mph because he was being chased by ‘my baby mama’

A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy spotted two cars zooming down Interstate 75 at speeds topping 100 mph just after 12 a.m. on May 7.

One of the cars got away, but a 2013 Honda Civic clocked at 111 mph did not.

The man at the wheel, a 21-year-old from Locust Grove, was soon told why he had been stopped.

According to the deputy’s report, the driver said the reason he was going so fast was that he was “being chased” by “my baby mama.” He didn’t say why the woman was pursuing him.

The deputy, upon smelling alcohol the driver’s breath, asked if he had been drinking. The driver said he’d had a beer earlier in the day. The deputy then noticed three open cans of Michelob on the floorboard. The driver was later jailed on DUI and other charges.

Dispatches: From the it-pays-to-know-your-Georgia-geography department: An Atlanta-area woman was pulled over by the cops for driving 110 mph on I-75 just north of Forsyth in the wee hours of May 4. She was soon arrested on DUI charges after failing some roadside sobriety tests and repeatedly begging the officer to “just follow me home.” The woman lived in Lawrenceville, in Gwinnett County, some 80-odd miles to the north. . . . During jury selection in the death penalty trial of a man accused of murdering two correctional officers aboard a prison bus in Putnam County in 2017, a prospective juror was excused the morning of May 9. When panelists were asked if any of them had already made up their minds, a man raised his hand. He said that from the looks of the sheriff handling the case, who appeared to have a great deal of “experience,” the juror had concluded that the defendant must be guilty. The prospective juror was referring to longtime Putnam Sheriff Howard Sills, himself in the courtroom. After the juror was excused, Judge Alison T. Burleson quipped that what the juror seemed to be suggesting was that the sheriff is “really old.”