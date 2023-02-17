Georgia man says estranged wife sneaked in home through doggy door to fetch candle holders

A Middle Georgia man told the cops he did not want his soon-to-be ex-wife arrested but did want her “actions documented” after she, as he claimed, went into his house without permission.

The incident in question happened Feb. 2 in a wooded neighborhood off Blue Store Road northeast of Forsyth.

According to details in a Monroe County sheriff’s report, the man, 42, said the woman he is divorcing returned to his place and “kicked in the (doggy) access door.”

The woman, 42, then allegedly enlisted the help of the couple’s daughter to crawl through the doggy door and open a “main door.”

The man “further stated that (his wife) entered the residence and took (2) decorative candle holders.”

The sheriff’s report went on to say that the woman had abandoned “the residence and the marriage” two years ago and had apparently not been back before she returned to collect the decorative items.

Dispatches: A Macon woman was jailed in early February on theft and other charges after she allegedly snatched another woman’s $20 knitted hat off her head and refused to return it. According to an arrest warrant, the suspect, 48, made “physical contact of an insulting nature” when she did so. . . . On Feb. 4, a woman who lives on the south side of High Falls Lake in northern Monroe County reported that “a young child” intentionally “threw a basketball at her garage door,” denting the door.