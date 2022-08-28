Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting girlfriend

A Spaulding County jury announced on Wednesday the conviction of a Douglasville man on an aggravated assault charge.

Jonathan Isaac Smith, 23, was sentenced to 20 years for injuries he caused on his then-girlfriend, Kira Parham.

Last year between Aug. 21 and Aug. 24, officials said that Smith assaulted Parham at an apartment in Spalding County.

Parham said that Smith allegedly held her against her will over a three-day period, causing serious and visible injuries to her. She also said he terrorized her by threatening to pull her teeth out with a pair of pliers and that he was going to murder her.

Authorities said Parham was able to escape the apartment on Aug. 24 and call the police.

When officers got there, they found Parham hiding in her car and went inside Smith’s apartment to investigate.

Smith wouldn’t let officers come into the apartment. He then jumped out of a back window of the second-story apartment, the release stated. Smith ran from the cops but was caught a few blocks from his apartment.

Photographs of Parham’s numerous injuries, along with her 911 call and testimony from the arresting officers, ultimately led to the arrest and conviction of Smith.

The release stated that Smith did have a criminal history.

“My office will continue to aggressively pursue perpetrators of domestic violence. These victims deserve to have someone stand up for them against those that seek to do him harm. We will continue to fight for them,” District Attorney Marie Broder said.

