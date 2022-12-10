Georgia man sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

A man from Villa Rica, Georgia, was sentenced to 30 years for trafficking methamphetamine on Wednesday, according to the Coweta County judicial court.

On Aug. 26, officers with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office searched a small camper located off Legion Lake Road in Villa Rica, finding Garrett Wood and a female associate inside.

Officers recovered from the camper 978 grams of methamphetamine, a baggie of alprazolam pills, a loaded firearm, and a backpack containing over $6,000 in cash.

Wood faces charges of trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Wood was sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by 20 years on probation.

Following the search, Wood claimed ownership of everything in the camper.

