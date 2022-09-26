Georgia man sentenced to 30 years for his role in distributing over 100 kilos of meth

A Cairo man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for his involvement in a large meth ring that occurred in southwest Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the release, the GBI started investigating Joseph Jones aka Bae, 31, in March 2019.

During the investigation, officials found that Jones and his co-defendants were distributing meth in southwest Georgia.

Authorities searched his home in June 2019. Following the search, agents found a sizeable amount of methamphetamine floating in the toilet and in the sewage line, $13,323 in cash, two handguns, digital scales and 16 cellphones.

Agents also found books filled with different transactions totaling 13 kilograms of methamphetamine, which was found in Jones’ car.

TRENDING STORIES:

The release states that this crime contributed to more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine being distributed.

“Mr. Jones has been held accountable for his role in a significant drug distribution network responsible for pushing more than one hundred kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Law enforcement broke this substantial methamphetamine ring, which was feeding addiction and fostering misery in this region of the state.”

Jones will have to serve 360 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: