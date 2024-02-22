Georgia man sentenced in connection to 2022 Baldwin County drug trafficking incident

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Georgia man was sentenced to prison in connection with a 2022 attempt to distribute drugs in Baldwin County.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, 54-year-old Howard Labadie Grant of Snellville Georgia was sentenced to 25 years in prison following a traffic stop that led to drug trafficking charges.

Howard Labadie Grant. (Photo courtesy of the Baldwin County Jail View)

Court documents indicate that Grant was traveling on Interstate 65 in March 2022 when deputies stopped him for a traffic violation. After giving inconsistent answers regarding his travel itinerary and acknowledging his prior drug trafficking convictions, deputies searched Grant’s pickup truck and U-Haul trailer.

Deputies said they found four vacuum-sealed bundles containing more than 4 grams of fentanyl and several boxes containing more than 70 pounds of marijuana. They also searched his pickup truck and found documents from Grant’s prior convictions, paperwork requesting permission to travel on probation and handwritten drug ledgers. Narcotics agents also found evidence that Grant had made multiple trips to obtain the drugs.

In addition to the prison sentence, Grant was ordered to serve a 10-year term of supervised release after his prison sentence. According to the press release, he was also ordered to pay $100 in special assessments.

