Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for killing friend, burying him in backyard

An Augusta man was convicted of killing and burying a friend in his backyard and was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

John Daniels, 41, was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, concealing the death of another and multiple firearm charges in the death of John Jones who was reported missing on Aug. 28, 2019 when he didn't come home from his job at Villa Europa.

Daniels was sentenced to life in prison without parole, followed by 25 additional years in confinement.

Earlier: Daniels denied bond, trial for homicide of friend ahead

More crime news: Misgendering trans woman is 'disrespect'; Georgia sheriff's office asked to update policies

Richmond County deputies, FBI seize drugs, vehicles, $82,000 linked to gang investigation

On Sept. 10, 2019, police searched Daniels' home and found blood on the floor, flies throughout the house and bodily fluid from decomposition, according to a release from District Attorney Jared Williams. Jones’ body was found in a shallow grave in the flowerbed behind the house.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Davis tried the case with his co-counsel, Assistant District Attorney Keagan Waystack of the Violent Crimes Unit, Victim Advocate Cristina Kalpa, Legal Assistants Tracy Ball and Notosha Story, and DA Investigator Sam Long.

"John Jones was known as a great person, a hard worker, and just a nice man," Williams wrote in the release. "Outstanding teamwork allowed the family and loved ones of Mr. Jones to see justice served."

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for burying friend in backyard