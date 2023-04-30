Georgia man sentenced to life in prison after being accused of killing someone, hiding the body

A Carroll County man was sentenced this week after being found guilty of hiding the body of a man in his backyard.

According to Carroll County Sheriff officials, on Jan. 20, 2020, around 4:44 p.m., deputies were called to investigate a death at a home on Rose Street in Carrollton.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of 20-year-old Christopher Taylor Cook of Carrollton in the home’s backyard covered with brush.

Investigators determined Cook was shot and killed.

Authorities did not say what led to the shooting.

Witnesses identified 41-year-old Aaron Tarrie Ashley of Carrollton as the primary suspect in the investigation.

As the investigation continued, authorities attempted to contact Ashley at a home off of Waddell Street in Bremen, but when they arrived, he had barricaded himself inside the residence.

After several hours of attempting to negotiate with Ashley, authorities were able to take him into custody.

Deputies said the murder weapon was located, and Ashley received multiple charges, including malice murder and felony murder.

On Feb. 6, 2023, the jury found Ashley guilty of all charges. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 25 years to be served consecutively.

