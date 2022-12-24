Georgia man sentenced for murdering ex-girlfriend at July 4th barbecue

A Georgia man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a July 4th barbecue.

Raphael Kelley 22, of Lamar County, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Laci Moss, 23, following a disagreement at a barbecue at a home on Lobolly Ridge in Locust Grove on July 4, 2021.

Kelley got into an argument with Moss and left the party. He later returned to the home and shot Moss six times, and murdering her in front of her mother and friends.

Kelley was sentenced to life plus five years in prison.

“We are grateful to bring justice to the family of Ms. Moss without having to put them through the difficulty of testifying at trial,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said.

Kelley pleaded guilty on Monday in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“I hope you see her face every day that you live out the rest of your life and think about what you’ve done,” Superior Court Judge Pandora E. Palmer told Kelley during sentencing.

“If you had just walked away, we would not be here.”

