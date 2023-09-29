Georgia man sentenced to prison for assaulting officer, hotel guests while naked, high on drugs

A Georgia man found guilty of assaulting multiple people, including a police officer, while he was naked and high on drugs has been sentenced.

Kelly Holcomb, 37, was accused of entering a Deerfield Lodge room in Acworth, Georgia, on December 17 and punching a man and a woman in the face.

Police received reports of a naked man running around attacking people, and Acworth Police Officer Taneisha Palarche was the first to respond to the room for a welfare check, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. Palarche approached Holcomb and attempted to calm him down, but instead, he attacked another person before then attacking the officer.

"He was naked and believed to be intoxicated on multiple different types of drugs," Officer Eric Mistretta said after the incident last year.

Holcomb knocked out one of Palarche's front teeth, strangled her and attempted to gouge her eyes out with his thumbs, police said. Some residents reportedly tried to distract the man while one resident helped free the officer.

Back-up officers eventually arrived, and Holcomb kicked one of them. The officers attempted to restrain him and used a Taser, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Officers were ultimately able to arrest Holcomb, who was then transported to a hospital. He was later booked into jail after his release from the hospital.

"While officers were trying to restrain the suspect Metro EMS arrived at the scene to assist and were able to administer a sedative to calm Holcomb down," Mistretta said.

A Cobb County jury found Holcomb guilty of one count of aggravated battery on a peace officer, one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault, two counts of obstruction of an officer, one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of misdemeanor battery.

Holcomb admitted during the trial to having smoked methamphetamine prior to the assault.

"I’m thankful for the bystanders that helped Officer Palarche and the other victims in this case. This case shows the dangers of drug use and the harmful consequences it has not just for the user but the individuals surrounding them." Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Nolan Slifko said in a statement to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Holcomb was sentenced to 20 years with the first 15 years to be served in prison.

"Your bad decisions have led us here," Judge Jason D. Marbutt said during sentencing, according to WSB-TV. The judge ordered Holcomb to have no contact with the victims.





