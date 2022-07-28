Georgia man sentenced to prison for trying to defraud NC Medicaid, officials say

A Georgia man has been sentenced to prison for conspiring to defraud North Carolina’s, South Carolina’s and Georgia’s Medicaid programs of more than $5 million through kickbacks, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. Attorney Dena King said Wednesday that Glenn Pair, 35, was sentenced to 70 months in prison and two years of supervised release. He has also been order to pay $5,078,444 as restitution.

Back in October 2021, Pair pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit Medicaid fraud and money laundering, according to a news release.

Court documents said from 2016 to 2018, Pair and his co-conspirators paid people to recruit at-risk youths eligible through North Carolina Medicaid for after-school and youth mentoring programs run by companies he operated. Prosecutors said Pair and the others allegedly conspired with some laboratories to perform drug testing on urine samples from the children, and received kickbacks once the labs were reimbursed by the Medicaid program.

Authorities also said Pair and the others allegedly conspired to defraud Medicaid by giving client information used by some laboratories to file more fake reimbursement claims.

In 2017, Pair moved to Georgia, where he and his his co-conspirators expanded the fraud scheme to the state’s Medicaid program. Earlier, in 2014, they defrauded Medicaid in South Carolina by filing fraudulent claims, according to court documents.

Over the course of several years, court documents said Pair and his his co-conspirators submitted thousands of fraudulent claims totaling more than $17 million and received $5 million in reimbursement. They also received more than $1.8 million in kickbacks from the drug-testing laboratories involved in the scheme.

Pair is currently released on bond, but will be order to report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons to serve his sentence.

A co-conspirator, Markuetric Stringfellow, was sentenced in February to 6 1/2 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $5 million in restitution.

