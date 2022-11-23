Georgia man sentenced for selling fake pills with fentanyl that killed someone

A Georgia man has been sentenced to federal prison for selling fake pills with fentanyl in them, according to police.

Hubert Nathans, 33, sold fake Roxicodone pills containing fentanyl to multiple people in Roswell, Georgia, in 2017 and 2018, resulting in the death of one person and serious injury of another person, according to a news release.

Nathans’ drug supplier, Edward Culton, was sentenced to federal prison earlier this year.

“Nathans and Culton remorselessly sought to profit from drug addiction at any cost,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “Their greed resulted in the tragic death of one person and the near-death of another. As the opioid epidemic continues to rage nationwide, these significant sentences should make clear that opioid suppliers and dealers will be held accountable for the devastation they wreak in our communities.”

In the fall of 2017, the Roswell Police Department began an investigation after reports that Nathans was distributing opioids that had led to overdoses. Law enforcement eventually confirmed that Nathans was distributing fake Roxicodone pills containing fentanyl and that Culton, who was living in a high-rise apartment in the Buckhead area, was his supplier.

On Feb. 15, 2018, agents arrested Culton and Nathans. They seized almost 1,000 pills containing fentanyl during a search of Culton’s apartment. The investigation further revealed that Nathans sold fentanyl pills supplied by Culton to 24-year-old T.C. on Oct. 2, 2017, and that those pills caused him to overdose and die.

After learning of the 24-year-old’s death, Nathans egregiously returned to dealing fentanyl, and three months later sold pills to 30-year-old E.M., who also would have died had she not received emergency treatment at a hospital.

Nathans was sentenced to 12 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release. He was convicted of these charges on Aug. 13, 2018, after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl that caused overdoses resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

Culton, 29, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to 18 years and three months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. He was convicted of these charges on Sept. 8, 2022, after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess fentanyl with intent to distribute, and aiding and abetting the distribution of fentanyl.

