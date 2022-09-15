Georgia man sentenced to two years probation after leading authorities on chase through four counties

Sep. 15—ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — A Georgia man was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 14 after facing multiple charges for running from authorities with illegal substances in his vehicle in April.

Hugh Wilson, 21 of Duluth, Georgia, was sentenced to two years of adult supervised probation after leading cops on a 52-mile chase through four counties while having drugs in his vehicle.

A Hanson County deputy observed Wilson speeding 12 miles over the limit on Highway 212 and conducted a standard stop. According to court documents, the deputy was able to smell marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle, leading him to ask for a probable cause search of Wilson's car.

Wilson refused to get out of the vehicle multiple times and refused the search.

According to reports by the Hanson County Sheriff's Office, Wilson "took off at a high speed rate" when the officer went back to his patrol car to run his information. The deputy then initiated pursuit.

Throughout the multi-county chase, Hanson, McCook, and Miner County Sheriff's offices and Madison Police Department were all involved.

According to court documents, Wilson was somehow able to evade two spike strips laid by McCook and Miner Sheriff's Offices. He was eventually stopped, however, near Junius by Madison Police Department officers.

Madison police deployed a third spike strip, leading Wilson to crash his car and putting an end to the pursuit.

According to Hanson County Sheriff's Department, Wilson surrendered without incident following the crash.

According to police, they recovered approximately 2.5 ounces of marijuana in its original dispensary packaging, 1.5 ounces of cocaine, an unspecified amount of marijuana wax, two scales with a leafy substance on it, an unloaded rifle, an unloaded shotgun, $245 in cash, rolling papers and glass pipes during the search of the vehicle.

Wilson, if convicted on all counts, originally faced 21 years and 60 days in prison with over $40,000 in fines.

However, on Wednesday, Wilson was sentenced to two years of adult supervised probation, owing the state just over $1,500 in court fees and fines.