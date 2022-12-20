Georgia man shoots, kills friend during argument at party, officials say

A man was arrested after police say he killed his best friend Sunday morning.

Paulding County Sheriff officials said on Saturday, 38-year-old Dane Michael Patrick Hellum went with his friends to a home on Mill Point Drive owned by 47-year-old David Ayers May.

On Sunday at 1:15 a.m., authorities said Kellum and May got into an argument amid an evening that involved heavy drinking.

As the verbal altercation continued, deputies said Kellum and May became more heated. Finally, officials said May grabbed a pistol and shot Kellum in the head, killing him.

Authorities said after the shooting occurred, deputies responded quickly and were able to call May out of the home, where he was taken into custody.

There were no other injuries reported.

It is unclear what the argument was about.

May was charged with felony murder and felony aggravated assault. He is being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.

