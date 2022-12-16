Georgia man shoots neighbor’s pig. He tells cops the porker was ‘digging up’ his yard

Joe Kovac Jr.
·1 min read

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies answered a call one afternoon last month regarding what is known in police parlance as an “animal complaint.”

A woman who lives on Boxankle Road near High Falls informed the deputies that a neighbor had shot her pig earlier that week.

“I observed the pig in obvious distress,” one deputy noted in a report of the Nov. 9 episode.

The pig’s owner asked the deputies to “dispatch the pig.”

One of the deputies did so.

The officers then went to speak to the neighbor, a man in his early 70s.

“He admitted that he had shot the pig due to it digging up his yard. … (He) stated that he had already asked the complainant to keep the pig out of his property on several occasions.”

Dispatches: According to a arrest warrant in a Dec. 1 incident, a 46-year-old Macon man in an apartment at the Pendleton Homes public housing complex on Houston Avenue allegedly flung “a glass filled with red Kool-Aid on his mother for no apparent reason.” . . . A 37-year-old Macon man was charged with public indecency near North Avenue on Dec. 7 after he was allegedly seen, as an arrest warrant noted, “lying on the ground at the front entrance of the Kroger grocery store and in the parking lot completely nude.”

Recommended Stories