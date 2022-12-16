Georgia man shoots neighbor’s pig. He tells cops the porker was ‘digging up’ his yard

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies answered a call one afternoon last month regarding what is known in police parlance as an “animal complaint.”

A woman who lives on Boxankle Road near High Falls informed the deputies that a neighbor had shot her pig earlier that week.

“I observed the pig in obvious distress,” one deputy noted in a report of the Nov. 9 episode.

The pig’s owner asked the deputies to “dispatch the pig.”

One of the deputies did so.

The officers then went to speak to the neighbor, a man in his early 70s.

“He admitted that he had shot the pig due to it digging up his yard. … (He) stated that he had already asked the complainant to keep the pig out of his property on several occasions.”

Dispatches: According to a arrest warrant in a Dec. 1 incident, a 46-year-old Macon man in an apartment at the Pendleton Homes public housing complex on Houston Avenue allegedly flung “a glass filled with red Kool-Aid on his mother for no apparent reason.” . . . A 37-year-old Macon man was charged with public indecency near North Avenue on Dec. 7 after he was allegedly seen, as an arrest warrant noted, “lying on the ground at the front entrance of the Kroger grocery store and in the parking lot completely nude.”