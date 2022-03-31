Georgia man spray-painted car after hitting, killing pedestrian, police say
Police have arrested a Georgia man they hit and killed a pedestrian and then spray-painted his car to try to cover it up.
Warner Robins police said the accident happened March 27 on Watson Boulevard.
Police said David Alvin Lord, 38, of Perry, hit and killed Clinton Taylor as he crossed the road.
Lord was driving a 1996 Monte Carlo at the time of the accident.
On Wednesday, police arrested Lord after finding the Monte Carlo in Centerville. It had been spray-painted black.
Lord was charged with felony hit and run.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Sgt. Tim Pippio at 478-293-1048 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.