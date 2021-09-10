Georgia man stabbed Met Transit driver repeatedly with a pen, screwdriver, charges say

Sep. 10—A Georgia man was charged Thursday after authorities say he stabbed a Metro Transit driver repeatedly with a pen and screwdriver.

Brandon Tyler Collins, 22, of Cartersville, Ga., was charged in the Ramsey County District Court with second-degree assault and obstructing transit operation.

According to the criminal complaint, Metro Transit and St. Paul police responded to Fifth and Minnesota streets in downtown St. Paul about 5 a.m. after a report that a bus driver was being assaulted.

When officers arrived, they found Collins punching the 63-year-old driver with such violence that the officers had to wrestle him to the ground to get him to stop.

The driver had multiple puncture wounds on his body and had blood all over his clothing. He was shaken and scared, the complaint states.

The driver told police that he was parked at the intersection with the doors closed when Collins ran up to the bus screaming for help. He opened the bus door and Collins entered, but refused to pay the fare, the complaint states.

The driver told him to get off the bus, but Collins began punching the driver repeatedly and stabbing him multiple times with a pen and screwdriver while screaming "hateful words" at him, the complaint states.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Surveillance video confirmed the attack, the complaint states.

As of Thursday afternoon, Collins was being held at the Ramsey County Jail. His next court appearance is Oct. 21.