Georgia man stopped on the MS Coast had 1,000 fentanyl pills in his car, sheriff says

A Georgia man arrested in an Interstate 10 traffic stop in Hancock County is accused of having around 1,000 homemade fentanyl pills in possession, authorities said Tuesday in a press release.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office discovered the fentanyl and eight ounces of marijuana during the traffic stop on Monday.

Martin L. Williams, 34, of Lawrenceville, Georgia was eastbound on I-10, on his way from Louisiana back to Georgia, when he was stopped and his 2016 Audi sedan searched.

Williams was arrested on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Harrison County Sheriff Ricky Adam said the fentanyl pills posed a great danger to the public.

“The message is very simple. These tablets were obviously not a pharmaceutical grade product, meaning they were ‘look alikes.’ These are the products that users and addicts consume, unaware of their potential potency, that very likely could lead to overdose and death,” he said.

Each impostor tablet had rough surfaces, poorly defined edges and the Facebook logo stamped on it.

“Parents, if you are not having these conversations with your children, teaching them to avoid the dangers posed by these impostor tablets, please start now,” Adam said. “That conversation could very well save a life.”

Hancock County Narcotics Task Force Officers assigned to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are investigating the incident.

TA close up of impostor fentanyl tablets depict Facebook logo, poorly defined edges and rough surfaces.