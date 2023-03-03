Georgia man tells cops his neighbor’s ‘aggressive’ dog killed his cat on front porch

A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy was sent to handle what was described as “an animal complaint” one day a couple of months back.

A dispatcher informed the deputy that someone’s dog had killed a neighbor’s cat.

A report of the incident went on to say that while it was not the first time the dog had been “aggressive,” it was the fist time “it has killed something.”

When the deputy arrived in a neighborhood below Johnstonville Road just west of Interstate 75, the cat’s owner said a neighbor’s dog, according to the write-up, had “been aggressing on” one of his cats and killed it.

The cat’s name was not noted in the report, nor was the dog’s, but the dog’s owner was said to have tried to stop the dog’s attack but was “unable to.”

The dog’s owner said she had let the dog outside “to go to the bathroom when he roamed off.” She was cited for a leash law violation.

Dispatches: A Macon man was charged with trespassing after he allegedly refused to leave the Fast Fuel mart at Riverside Drive and Ingleside Avenue on Feb. 22. According to an arrest warrant, the man, 50, was “harassing customers” and asking them “to buy him a beer.” . . . The same day, a 42-year-old woman from Cleveland, Ohio, was caught outside a south Macon Kroger and accused of shoplifting an item from Bill Hardin Music on Chambers Road. The item, reportedly found in her automobile, was a violin, its value unknown. . . . The reason why was not noted, but according to a recent arrest warrant, a 25-year-old Macon woman was being sought for hurling a brick at her mother’s truck. The warrant further mentioned that the young woman also “tried to pull her mother’s mail box out of the ground.”