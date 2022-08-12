Georgia man who threatened to blow up NYC IRS office with pipe bomb sentenced in federal court

A Georgia man was sentenced to in federal court after he threatened to blow up an IRS office in New York.

The Department of Justice said Benjamin Stasko, 34, of St. Simons Island, served 21 months in custody and now faces three years of supervised release after he made the threats on the agency’s website in 2020. Stasko posted that a pipe bomb had been planted in the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York and threatened the IRS office inside.

Federal officers, New York police and bomb sniffing dogs searching the building but didn’t find any explosives. Investigators later found Stasko in St. Simons.

Stasko plead guilty on charges of interstate transmission of a threat to injure.

“Benjamin Stasko’s sentence includes a requirement for substance abuse treatment, which tackles the rationale behind his ill-advised, dangerous threat,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “Considering the massive law enforcement response generated by his actions, it’s fortunate that the episode ended safely.”