Georgia man tosses heroin from van on highway, tells cop it was a pack of cigarettes

A white 1999 Chevy van was cruising down Ga. Highway 42 near Interstate 75 the afternoon of Oct. 4 and, as a 911 caller put it, swerving “all over the road.”

A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy spotted the van south of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and began to pull it over. As the van slowed, while still rolling, the deputy saw something fly out the driver’s window. When the deputy spoke to the driver moments later, the driver was asked about the “items he disposed of,” an incident report said.

The driver said it was “a cigarette package.”

The driver, a 60-year-old local man, went on to say he didn’t have a driver’s license and “was running to Walmart to pick up his father’s medication.”

The van’s registration was also expired and soon the driver was handcuffed. The deputy then walked over to where the “cigarette package” had been tossed and later wrote, “I noticed a small plastic baggie containing suspected heroin in the grass. … I then showed (the man) the baggie of suspected heroin and asked if he knew anything about it.”

The man said he did not.

“I then advised him,” the report continued, “that I returned to the exact location where he threw out the cigarette package.”

The man said he did not wish to talk anymore.

Drug charges were pending.

Dispatches: A 34-year-old man was seen walking down Napier Avenue in Macon at 2 o’clock one morning in late October. He was, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy’s report, “pushing what appeared to be two televisions … on a red hand truck.” The man was also said to have had some rocking chairs in tow. As the man ambled into the parking lot of a gas mart, the deputy asked the fellow where he got the stuff. A man in the parking lot informed the deputy that the guy with the merchandise had tried to sell the wares, at which point the guy with the hand truck bolted. But he didn’t get away. He was caught and jailed on theft and misdemeanor obstruction charges. . . . During a recess in Bibb County Superior Court on Nov. 16, a bailiff who is — aptly enough — named Ivory Courts was decked out in a freshly pressed white shirt, an impeccable navy bailiff’s blazer and a perfectly knotted bow tie. The bailiff is known for his natty attire, which often rivals or surpasses the sartorial splendor of even the priciest defense attorneys. On the Tuesday morning noted, the day’s docket was to include jury selection and a trial in at least one of two felony-assault cases. But when those cases ended in guilty pleas, the morning’s schedule was complete. Courts, the bailiff, mocked a scoff and said with a grin, “These people are coming up here wanting to take a plea, and I got my trial clothes on. These ain’t no plea clothes — these are trial clothes.”