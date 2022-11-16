A Georgia man trafficked guns to violent CT street gangs. Some of those weapons fired ‘multiple bullets with one pull of the trigger.’

A 24-year-old Georgia man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to trafficking firearms to alleged members of Bridgeport street gangs over three years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During an investigation by the FBI, ATF, DEA, U.S. Marshals Service and Bridgeport Police Department into multiple Bridgeport-based street gangs allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking, murder and other violent acts, it was discovered that Stephfan Sanderson, also known as “Birdy” and “Beans,” of Covington, Georgia reportedly acquired at least 25 firearms in Georgia and Alabama and distributed them to Bridgeport residents from 2017 to his arrest on Nov. 12, 2020, according to court documents and statements made in court.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it’s likely “he had reason to know would commit felonies with those firearms,” including alleged members of the “Greene Homes Boyz” and “Original North End” street gangs. Some of the guns were able to fire multiple bullets with one pull of the trigger, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Sanderson, a former resident of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty to one count of crossing state lines with the intent to engage in unlicensed dealing of firearms before U.S. District Judge Victor Bolden in Bridgeport on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The charge carries a maximum term of 10 years in prison.

The sentencing hearing for Sanderson has not yet been scheduled. He has been in custody since his arrest in November 2020.