Georgia man turns himself in on murder charge, police say

A 20-year-old Rome, Georgia man turned himself in for murder on Saturday night, police say.

Police say that they arrived on Knollwood Drive in Rome just before 8:30 p.m., finding a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Idris Dsu Dennis Jr. turned himself in on Saturday night in connection with this incident.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead.

Police did not identify the shooting victim.

The reason for the altercation that led to the shooting is unknown as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact investigator Matt Cowan of the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111 or 706-238-5129.

