Georgia man wanted in connection to March 14 shooting death

Apr. 28—Police have arrested a Georgia man connected to the death of a man who was found shot in a ditch.

Barry Junior Bellinger, 37, of Lithonia, Georgia, was arrested Friday and is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and carjacking, according to a media release from Aiken County Sheriff's Department.

On March 14, Jarvon Stapleton, 24, of Stonecreast, Georgia, was found lying on the side of the road by a passerby at the intersection of Old Barnwell Road and Kitchings Road, with gunshot wounds to the hand and head.

Stapleton was taken to a local hospital and died.

Over the course of the investigation, police identified Bellinger as a suspect in the death, the release said.

Bellinger, who is also known as Alameen Mumin, was taken into custody at an apartment complex on Athena Lane in Lithonia, Georgia, by the U.S. Marshals Service and DeKalb County Police Department.

He was booked at the DeKalb County jail and on unrelated charges.

In a statement to police Stapleton's family said, "We express our deepest gratitude and are truly thankful to all the law enforcement officers and community members that help bring this man to justice."

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Williston Police Department, Barnwell County Sheriff's Office, DeKalb County Police Department, Aiken County Coroner's Office, the U.S. Marshals Office and various members of the community.

Bellinger is currently being held at the DeKalb County Jail on his pending charges and is expected to be extradited back to Aiken County.