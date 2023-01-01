Georgia man wanted in North Augusta road rage shooting

Dec. 31—Police are looking for a Georgia man after a road rage incident led to a shooting.

Tymere Dae'Shaun Nyree Hill, 23, of Metter, Georgia, is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred after an argument during a wreck off an interstate ramp.

Hill has warrants for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Around 2:25 p.m. Dec. 30, police were dispatched to a wreck on the Interstate 20 ramp at West Martintown Road in North Augusta involving a 2018 Hyundai Elantra and 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, according to an incident report from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Upon arrival, police heard shots being fired from a white pick-up truck, the report said.

After following the truck, police pulled it over on Courtney Drive at West Martintown Road in North Augusta, the report said.

Police said once the truck came to a stop, Hill, who has been identified as the passenger, ran out of the truck, the report said.

Police detained the driver, as well as another passenger, before searching the truck, the report said.

During the search, police discovered a black handgun, drug paraphernalia and a cell phone belonging to Hill, the report said.

The driver of the truck told police he came upon the wreck and saw the drivers of each vehicle arguing, according to the report said.

The driver told police he saw Hill and the male driver from the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox get into a verbal altercation before Hill shot him.

The man who was shot was not injured, the report said.

After the shooting, the male driver began to follow the white truck, the report said.

Police searhed the woods between Bolin Road and Siskin Circle in an effort to locate Hill, but were unable to find him, the report said.

Police are currently looking for Hill.