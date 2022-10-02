Georgia man wins $700 off stack of lottery tickets he allegedly stole, now has $3,000 bond: officials

A Georgia man is facing a felony charge after he won $700 from a lottery ticket that he's accused of stealing.

Joe Cypranowski is being charged with tampering with the lottery, a felony, and shoplifting after the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said that he took a stack of lottery scratch-off tickets off the counter at a gas station, according to FOX 5. The scratch-off tickets are worth $1,200, according to the sheriff's office.

Cypranowski took the lottery tickets when he was at a gas station in Newnan, Georgia, on Sept. 8, according to officials. A gas station clerk was in the process of updating the lottery display when the incident happened.

Video surveillance captured Cypranowski walking out of the gas station with the lottery tickets, according to the sheriff's office.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Investigators Christian Spinks said that it doesn't matter how much the lottery ticket costs, it's a felony if someone steals them.

"In the state of Georgia, if you steal a $1 ticket, doesn’t matter how much it is, if it’s one single ticket or if you steal 900 tickets, it’s automatically a felony, no matter what," Spinks said.

Cypranowski's bond was set at $3,000.